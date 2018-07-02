Sunset Hills mayor charged for hitting bicyclist

SUNSET HILLS (AP) - The mayor of the St. Louis suburb of Sunset Hills is facing charges for striking a bicyclist with his car.

Mark Furrer was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and property damage. Both are felonies. Furrer has denied wrongdoing and previously said that it was the bicyclist, 47-year-old Randy Murdick, who caused the collision by running a stop sign.

The incident happened July 29. Murdick previously told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was nearing the end of a 40-mile ride when he was intentionally struck by Furrer's red Mercedes convertible. Murdick suffered lower body injuries and his bike had $750 in damage.

Furrer has said he did not swerve into Murdick but saw him fall while looking in his rearview mirror, then turned around as quickly as he could.