Super 8 Motel Holdup in Moberly

MOBERLY - Moberly Police were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel, located at 300 US 24 E, in response to a robbery Wednesday morning.

A female entered the motel with a hand in her purse, telling staff she had a weapon and demanding the money in the cash register. The woman was detained by a male customer who walked in on the robbery. He held her to the ground until the police arrived on the scene.

The suspect's name is not being released until formal charges have been made. No one was injured. No weapon was located.