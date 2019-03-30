Super 8's Superman wins Job Point's Award of Excellence

Friday, March 29, 2019
By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 News Anchor
BOONVILLE - At Boonville's Super 8 motel, you'll find James White on a mission. 

"Clean the tubs and make the beds and get the floor vacuumed and swept up and look clean so when the guest comes they'll have a room that looks clean," White said describing his job duties.

He's the hotel's housekeeping hero that earned him this nickname.

"Superman kinda hit because he's always here every day, he's here when you need him and he's constantly on the go," Betty Redmon said, the motel's assistant manager.

In true super hero fashion, 37-year-old White had to fight some battles to get this job.

"I was desperate for a job at the point," White said.
He was on the hunt for employment after moving to mid-Missouri from Arkansas where he worked in a sheltered workshop for eight years.
"Helped me a lot to overcome my anxiety and stuff, which I battle with," he said.
White connected with vocational rehab and Ashley Mullins stepped in to help.
"He was excellent at reaching out to us," Mullins said, the assistant district supervisor for vocational rehab in the area. "He definitely is connected to people that is his main passion for wanting to work."
The organization then set White up with Job Point in Columbia. Job Point helps people get prepared to enter the workforce. That includes job training, help with resumes and applications among other resources.
"His excitement, his energy level, his desire to work were really strong," John Scalise, Job Point's rehab services manager said about White. 
Scalise helped White apple to multiple positions and arranged chances for him to test out different jobs.
"Took us a couple months to find the right position for him. He kept showing up for his appointments, eager and ready," Scalise said.
"Majority of individuals are capable of working it's just a matter of finding that right job fit," Mullins said.
Super 8 turned out to be that perfect fit for White.
"It made me proud knowing that I got a job and don't have to worry and I have a job to go in the morning," White said.
"He brings sunshine to everybody, he's always happy. It's got to the point where most of the times we don't check his room because we know he does such a wonderful job," Redmon said. 
Even on his first day of work, White showed his superhuman strength. The day before he started the job, his mom passed away.
"To his credit, he showed up the next day, which was his first day of work because he really, really wants to work," Scalise said.
The hotel gave him a couple of weeks off and then his family's car broke down, but White still found a way to get to his new job.
"James is definitely self-determined and if I were to look in the dictionary and look up perseverance, James' picture would be right there," Mullins said.
"Jobs give you a chance to change your life, so James is a really good example of why we do what we do," Scalise said.
And for that, White said he is grateful.
"Thank you very much for the help," White said.
So, if you ever make a trip to Boonville, it's not a bird, or a plane. It's James White, the Super 8 Superman.
"I don't know what we would do without our superman, I really don't," Redmon said.
Job Point chose White as one of two Award of Excellence winners this year. The organization gives out the awards at its annual banquet. Winners are chosen based off of exemplary employment and overcoming personal obstacles.
To read about this year's other Award of Excellence winner, Teron Wings, click here.

Super 8's Superman wins Job Point's Award of Excellence
