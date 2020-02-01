Super Bowl ticket prices are high but fans say "we think it's worth it"

2 days 14 hours 20 minutes ago Wednesday, January 29 2020 Jan 29, 2020 Wednesday, January 29, 2020 9:04:00 PM CST January 29, 2020 in News
By: Amber Raub, KOMU 8 Reporter

SOUTH BEACH - Some fans were still looking for Super Bowl tickets on Wednesday, but some ticket companies said prices are at an all time high. 

SeatGeek said the rates for Super Bowl 2020 are the highest the company has seen.

The price for a nose-bleed seat is about $6,000 and the most expensive seat is about $39,000.

Chiefs fan Elijah James said he thinks the experience of going to cheer on his favorite team is worth the hefty price, but is just waiting on his wife to come around.

"If she gives us the thumbs up, we'll pull the trigger," said James.

SeatGeek Associate Manager of Communications Amanda Ramos said the tickets for this years Super Bowl are the "hottest ticket."

The Chiefs have not been to the Super Bowl in 50 years and the 49ers have not been in 7 years.

"There's this really big demand from both fan bases and it drives those ticket prices up," said Ramos.

Chiefs fan Kevin Duda said while he's rooting for the Chiefs, he will be doing it from home.

"Too expensive, it's too expensive," said Duda.

Kansas City is currently the city that has bought the most tickets for the 2020 Super Bowl.

Ramos said if you are in the market to buy a ticket to the Super Bowl, make sure you verify the reliability of the website you are purchasing them on. 

