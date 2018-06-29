'Superbug' Spreads to Missouri

5 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 13 2013 Mar 13, 2013 Wednesday, March 13, 2013 4:36:00 PM CDT March 13, 2013 in News
By: Asger Mow
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - What if live saving medicine stops working on a threatening bacteria? That is the nightmare more patients are facing across the country. The Center for Disease Control recently called for action to face the growing issue of a drug-resistent bacteria known as CRE.

"It was something that was very rare in hospitals before the millenium, but over the last decade we have seen it increase several folds in the United States," said Dr. Arjun Srinivasan from the Center of Disease Control.

CRE has now been recognized at least one time in 42 different states, among them Missouri. Out of 927 hospitals in the Midwest, 30 of them reported to have at least one incident in the first 6 months of last year.

"The concern is that CRE are almost impossible to treat. They are resistent to almost all of the antibiotics that are available to us right now and some of them are resistent to all of them. So they do truly pose the spectrum of untreatable infections," said Srinivasan.

CRE have high mortality rates. The germs kill one in two patients who get bloodstream infections from them.

There is no full overview of which hospitals in Missouri have seen CRE, because the hospitals don't need to report individual cases, only outbreaks.

"There have been no outbreaks or clusters of CRE reported by health care providers in Missouri," the Department of Health wrote in an e-mail.

In Mid-Missouri, two hospitals have confirmed to the media that they have seen incidents of CRE. St. Mary's Health Center saw one earlier this year, and last fall the Capital Region Medical center tested a patient positive for the bacteria. In both cases the patients have been released and are fine.

"We are very limited to the antibiotic we can treat the patient with. So what if the patient is allergic to the only medications that work for them? So then you just have to treat them supportedly until hopefully their body fights themselves. So it's very concerning," said Infection Preventionist at the Capital Region Medical Center, Valerie Lyon.

However, the frequency in the Midwest is significantly lower than in other parts of the country. While  3.2 percent of hospitals in the Midwest saw an incident, the number was 9.6 percent in the Northeast, according to the CDC.

"We don't know why it's more common some places than others. It's something we are working on to try to understand," said Srinivasan.

Srinivasan explains that how quickly CRE is spreading is partly a mystery. One of the main reasons is the overabuse of antibiotics for patients. Many also point to the growing use of antibiotics in food production.

"Improving the way we use antbiotics is a critical step," Srinivasan said.

The CDC is also calling for a number of measures to be taken by local health authorities and health care centers to protect patients. That includes control measures like hand hygiene, alcohol based hand sanitizers, wearing gowns and gloves and dedicating staff to patients with CRE in an isolated area.

"We don't believe it's a call for panic, but a call for action. What we need now is for people to look at guidance from the CDC, work with local departments, state departments and help their facilities to all work together to prevent the spread of the organisms," said Srinivasan.

Capital Region Medical Center is already taking the CDC's measures into precaution. One hope is that more companies will start developing new antibiotics that can treat the CRE and that a collective effort will curb the tide of the superbug. For now, their work philosophy is simple:

"Isolate and contain," said Lyon.

Photo: Center for Disease Control

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°