Superintendent for Normandy district resigns

By: The Associated Press

NORMANDY, Mo. (AP) - One of Missouri's lowest-performing school districts is searching for a new superintendent.

Ty McNichols resigned Thursday as superintendent of the Normandy School District. The state-appointed board that oversees the north St. Louis County district approved the resignation, which is effective immediately. The board president, Charles Pearson, will serve as interim superintendent.

McNichols gave no public reason for his resignation. He took over leadership of the 4,000-student district in July 2013.

Normandy is unaccredited, meaning its students can move to better-performing districts at Normandy's expense.