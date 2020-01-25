Superintendent Still Paid Despite Removal

But he still earns more than $13,000 a month in salary and $700 a month in car allowances. District records reviewed by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch show Williams has collected more than $42,000 since his removal in March. That's when state auditors told the district Williams had directed school money to his girlfriend, his life insurance accounts and his trips in the U.S. and abroad. Some board members say they would like to suspend Williams without pay before eventually firing him. But a clause in Williams' contract, which ends in 2009, requires a hearing first. And documents in the case are nowhere to be found. Williams has refused to talk to reporters.