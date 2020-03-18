Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament

COLUMBIA - Two educators went head to head at the Midwest Campus Clash and Gaming Expo at the Columbia College Southwell Arena Saturday.

Columbia College President Scott Dalrymple and Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Peter Stiepleman faced off in "Injustice 2."

The loser had to give $1,000 of their own money to the other's entity.

In the end, Stiepleman won and took home some extra green for CPS.

Both Stiepleman and Dalrymple saw the benefits it had for their schools reltionship and the students.

"Looking at our colleges and universities here in town for leadership and mentorship and counsel," Stiepleman said. "It just demonstrates we want to be hand and hand with them."

"Getting students comfortable on a college campus is really important," Dalrymple said.

It was obvious to viewers how much fun Stiepleman and Dalrymple had.

"It's awesome, those guys are having a lot of fun with it," Columbia College Esports Director Bryan Curtis said.

Curtis said the event attracted around 2,000 people this year.

“We have a great family atmosphere here," Curtis said. "It goes to show what a great gaming community Columbia has."

The Midwest Campus Clash featured an arcade with several different games, a 16 team rocket league tourney and a virtual reality game.

The Midwest Campus Clash — a seven-team “League of Legends” competition — is made up of seven of the best collegiate esports teams in the midwest.

The tournament is between Columbia College, University of Missouri, University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Maryville University, Robert Morris University and Miami University (Ohio).

The winning team gets a check for $15,000 and a trophy.

Maryville University took home the top prize over hometown favorite Columbia College.

There is money to be made while playing video games and it's not just in the form of prize money. Curtis said students can also earn esports scholarships while getting an education.

“I think it just brings awareness that there is such a thing as collegiate esports,” Curtis said.