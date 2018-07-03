Superintendent Vies For Michigan Post

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The outgoing superintendent of the Kansas City school district is one of two candidates being considered for a similar job in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The school board in Kansas City hasn't renewed Bernard Taylor's contract, which runs through June. Taylor has stayed on to help as the district struggles to regain full accreditation. Next week, Grand Rapids school board members travel to Kansas City to evaluate what Taylor has accomplished. Taylor said Grand Rapids is similar to Kansas City and his hometown of Pittsburgh.