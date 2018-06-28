Superstar singer, songwriter Prince dies at 57

By: The Associated Press

Photo courtesy of NBC News

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — The Latest on the death of pop superstar Prince (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Reaction is pouring in from fans and celebrities following the death of music superstar Prince.

Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their sadness Thursday. Basketball star Magic Johnson wrote that he was "so devastated by the passing of my good friend Prince."

Director Spike Lee remembered Prince as "A Funny Cat" with a "Great Sense of Humor."

The Rev. Jesse Jackson praised Prince for fighting for the freedom of artists and for himself, recalling the rocker's skirmishes with the recording industry. Jackson says Price "was a transformer."

Price's publicist told The Associated Press that the music icon was found dead at his home Thursday in Chanhassen, a suburb of Minneapolis.

___

12:40 p.m.

A small group of fans has gathered in the rain on a hillside opposite Prince's home and studios at Paisley Park, some taking photos with their cellphones.

The music superstar's publicist tells the AP that Prince died at his home Thursday at the age of 57.

Thirty-two-year-old Steven Scott of Eden Prairie said he was at Paisley Park last Saturday for Prince's dance party. He called Prince "a beautiful person" whose message was that people should love one another.

One woman cried hysterically as she waved away an Associated Press reporter.

___

12:10 p.m.

Pop music superstar Prince has been found dead at his home in suburban Minneapolis.

His publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, told The Associated Press the music icon was found dead at his home Thursday in Chanhassen.

The singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist was widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive musicians of his era, drawing upon influences ranging from James Brown to the Beatles to Jimi Hendrix. His hits included "Little Red Corvette," ''Let's Go Crazy" and "When Doves Cry."

The Minneapolis native broke through in the late 1970s with the hits "Wanna Be Your Lover" and soared over the following decade with such albums as "1999" and "Purple Rain."

The title song from "1999" includes one of the most widely quoted refrains of popular culture: "Tonight I'm gonna party like it's 1999."