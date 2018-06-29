Support Pours in for KC Police Officer, Family

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a Kansas City police officer's home and left 11 people homeless.

In the meantime, other police and emergency responders are trying to help officer Matt Hannah and his family recover from a fire that left them with only the pajamas on their backs.

The fire broke out last Thursday. Hannah and his wife were able to get their nine children out of the house.

The Kansas City Star reports co-workers and residents brought piles of clothes to Kansas City police stations during the weekend. The Kansas City Police Foundation donated $2,500 and several groups are offering temporary housing.

Hannah, a 21-year police veteran, says his family will have a great Christmas, thanks to all the support.