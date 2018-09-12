Support Pours in for Sick Eight-Year-Old

COLUMBIA - Less than a month ago, 8-year-old Aiden Taylor was diagnosed with stage four medualloblastoma, a rare, aggressive form of cancer. A two and a half inch tumor was found in his brain, along with other masses and tumors on his spine.

Since his diagnoses, community members have been raising donations, sending cards and spending time with Aiden in the hospital.

"I never knew we had as many people in our lives that are awesome," Aiden's mom, Lisa Taylor said. "I hate that we had to find out this way but I'm really glad we do have the support we have."

Doctors were unable to remove the tumors from Aiden's spine, so the next step for the Taylor family is to travel to Tennesse where he will be treated at St. Judes Children's Hospital.

Lisa Taylor said her son's positive attitude has made the journey easier.

"We was willing to come in to get treated to begin with. He never said he didn't want to go he was always just wanted to do it," she said.

A website has been set up to collect donations for Aiden.