Supporters Learn how to Keep Mo. Scout Camp Open

JOPLIN (AP) - A group that wants to keep a southwest Missouri Girl Scout camp open is learning what will be needed to achieve its goal.

The Friends of Camp Mintahama are trying to save the 180-acre camp nine miles south of Joplin. The staff of Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland has recommended closing the camp after the 2015 camping season and selling the property.

After that recommendation was criticized, the Girl Scouts' board voted to give the volunteers until November to come up with a plan to keep the camp open.

The Joplin Globe reports that Anne Soots, executive director of the Girl Scout group, told volunteers last week that their plan would have to include funding half of the camp's operating costs and increasing use of Camp Mintahama.