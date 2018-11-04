Supporters of Legal Marijuana Gather at MU

COLUMBIA - The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, or NORML, kicked off its state conference Friday. The two day conference takes place on MU's campus. The group focuses on education about the positives of legalizing marijuana.

Speakers include educators, an ACLU lobbyist, and former law enforcement officers. The conference also plans to discuss law enforcement tactics in drug-related arrests.

Speakers and the film, "What if Cannabis Cured Cancer?" highlight the state conference.

Radley Balko is the keynote speaker on Saturday. His talk focuses on, "Dog shooting and other marijuana law enforcement tactics."

Balko said failed California Proposition 19 is only the beginning. Prop. 19 would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. Balko says that other states, including Colorado and Massachusetts, could be next to try a measure that does the same.

Balko said a nationwide discussion on the effectiveness of the war on drugs is overdue.

The second day of the conference is hosted at MU's Arts & Science Building starting at 10:00 am Saturday. Balko's talk is at 5:00 pm.