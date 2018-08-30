Supporters plan to fight for ordinance changes

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Supporters are mapping out a plan to defend a new Springfield ordinance that adds protection against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Shortly after the city council approved the ordinance in October, opponents began a petition drive to repeal it by forcing a public vote on the issue. The group has submitted petitions with more than 2,500 signatures, which have not yet been certified.

This week, about 150 supporters began planning their political campaign to defend the ordinance.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that the group of supporters is registering with the Missouri Ethics Commission and already has thousands of dollars in pledges of support.

The group's efforts will include targeting frequent voters, and using traditional campaign ads and social media to state its case.