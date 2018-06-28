Supporters wait to see if medical marijuana will be on November ballot

COLUMBIA – Marijuana advocates chose 4/20 as their day to celebrate, but this year, those in Missouri are hoping Nov. 6 is special as well.

They are working to put medical marijuana on the November ballot through a constitutional amendment petition.

A group called New Approach Missouri is circulating a petition in Columbia and across the state, according to spokesperson Jack Cardetti.

The petition needed to get at least about 165,000 signatures from registered Missouri voters, but the group has already gotten more than 250,000 signatures.

Cardetti said New Approach Missouri will turn in those signatures before the deadline on May 6.

Then, if the petition gets the okay from the secretary of state, voters would have the chance to vote for a constitutional amendment on medical marijuana.

“That is the voters’ chance to be able to change the law or the constitution,” Cardetti said.

If at least half of voters say “yes” to the amendment in November, it would become law, making Missouri the 30th state to legalize medical marijuana.

Because the ballot initiative is for a constitutional amendment, Missouri lawmakers could not reject the amendment, according to Cardetti.