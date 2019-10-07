Supporting Disability Rights

The rally covered everything from health care to working conditions.

The Pike County agency for developmental disabilities came to the rally from Bowling Green to speak up for disability rights.

Scott Ray of Bowling Green wants lawmakers to "Help fight for Medicaid rights.".

Great weather greeted hundreds of other supporters who cheered and held signs.

Some are disabled, some are not but people's reasons for attending the rally are all similar.

"Better health care, because it's a beautiful day to be out at the capitol," said Tom Manker of Bowling Green.

"I'm very motivated because my life depends on this," said Bob Pund of Columbia. "Without my medical insurance, I couldn't thrive or survive."

After the rally, people went inside to talk to legislators about specific issues important to them, issues like Medicaid cuts, Healthnet and working conditions.

This is the sixth year for the Disability Rights Day at the capitol but some are first timers.

Lorinda Grauel's 14-year-old son Justin has autism and epilepsy.

"I'm basically his voice since he can't be here today,"said Grauel.

She experiences disability on a daily basis. "Unless you live it, you don't experience all the difficulties that there are," said Grauel.

And her message for legislators is the same as most people at the rally.

"People are people and what's on the outside just doesn't matter," Grauel said "Everybody has the same rights-- should have the same right, and unfortunately don't."

That's the goal of the rally to stand up for the disabled.

Lawmakers who attended were Senator Chuck Graham, Attorney general Jay Nixon, Senator Wes Shoemeyer, Representative Jeff Harris, Representative Charles Portwood, and advocates Max Lewis, Bob Pund, and Cathy Enfield.