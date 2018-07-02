Supreme Court Considers Planned Parenthood Appeal

Judges heard an appeal today of 2005's lower court ruling ordering the repayment. A Cole County judge cited a prohibition on state money going to affiliates of abortion providers. Planned Parenthood contends that it got the money through a legitimate state contract, and already has spent it on family planning and women's health care services. Consequently, it argues it should not be forced to repay it. At issue are grants Planned Parenthood received in the 2000 and 2003 budget years. The Legislature has since stopped funding the family planning program.