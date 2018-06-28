Supreme Court decision on Trinity Lutheran Church expected this week

WASHINGTON (AP) - When the justices take the bench Monday for their final week before a summer hiatus, they are expected to decide the case of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia. The church was excluded from a state grant program to pay for soft surfaces on playgrounds run by not-for-profit groups.

The case is being closely watched by advocates of school vouchers, who hope the court will make it easier to use state money to pay for private, religious schooling in states that now prohibit it.

Missouri has since changed its policy under Republican Gov. Eric Greitens so that churches may now apply for the money.

Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first Supreme Court nominee, could play a pivotal role in the case.