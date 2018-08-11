Supreme Court Declines to Block Abortion

Today the court lifted a temporary stay blocking a federal judge's ruling that Missouri officials had to drive the woman to a clinic to have the procedure over the weekend. The state attorney general's office said this morning that it just learned of the decision and was informing the Department of Corrections, but had no other comment. Governor Blunt's office also had no immediate comment. The department said it would follow the court's order that the procedure be allowed but didn't yet know when or how that might occur. Missouri law forbids spending tax dollars to facilitate an abortion, but the federal judge took the position that the state prison system was blocking her from exercising that right.