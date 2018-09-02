Supreme Court declines to decide fundraising issue

(Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri Supreme Court says it won't decide whether politicians must return donations they raised during the first six months of this year. The Supreme Court last month reinstated Missouri's campaign contribution limits and struck down a law that eliminated them. The court then asked for comments on whether the ruling should be retroactive and require candidates to return money above the limits. The Supreme Court now says the Missouri Ethics Commission should decide whether candidates must refund the contributions. The Ethics Commission enforces campaign finance laws, and its head says the commission expected the Supreme Court to settle the matter.