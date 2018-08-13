Supreme Court denies execution reprieve for Missouri inmate

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal from Missouri's oldest death row inmate to spare him from being executed Tuesday for the 1996 shooting death of a sheriff's deputy.

Attorneys for 74-year-old Cecil Clayton argued in last-minute appeals that he has dementia and lingering effects from a 1972 sawmill accident that forced surgeons to remove part of his brain.

Clayton's attorneys sought a competency hearing, saying Clayton isn't mentally fit to be put to death.

Clayton was convicted of gunning down sheriff's deputy Christopher Castetter in rural southwest Missouri's Barry County.

A spokesman for Gov. Jay Nixon said in a statement late Tuesday that the Democrat had denied Clayton's clemency request.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Saturday declined to intervene.