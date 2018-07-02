Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Aquila Power Plant

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - The fight over a Cass County power plant reaches the state Supreme Court. Judges heard arguments today on whether the city of Peculiar violated the state constitution when its Board of Aldermen approved a 140 (m) million dollar bond issue for the power plant. They contend the issue should have been decided by a vote of the people. Opponents of the power plant are appealing a lower court ruling that upheld the board's vote. The power plant is run by Kansas City-based Aquila. A separate legal challenge as to whether the power plant violated zoning ordinances also is winding its way through the court system.