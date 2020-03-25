Supreme Court of Missouri suspends all in-person proceedings

COLUMBIA - Missouri's 13th Circuit Court issued new restrictions on people's access to the courthouse.

In a court order, Presiding Judge Kevin Crane announced the order will last until April 24, to help reduce the potential risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread.

The court's proceedings, hearings and conferences will be done by phone or video conferencing.

Evictions are suspended until April 17, according to the court order.

"Directives from many levels of government have determined that it is not in the interest of the public health to displace (people) from their residence at this time," according to the court order.

In extreme circumstances, in-person proceedings, hearings and conferences can go on if different methods to meet don't work, but only people with designated access will be allowed into the courthouse.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department has also suspended serving criminal subpoenas, evictions and other forms of civil processes until at least April 17, according to the release. Callaway County Court won't have any juries until after April 17.