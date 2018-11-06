Supreme Court Refuses to Halt Missouri Execution

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to stop the execution of a Missouri man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a 17-year-old girl in 1989.

The high court released its rulings barely an hour before 59-year-old Jeffrey Ferguson was scheduled for lethal injection at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Appeals also were denied by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Ferguson's attorneys were challenging, among other things, the state's refusal to disclose where it gets its execution drugs.

Ferguson was convicted of kidnapping Kelli Hall as she was finishing her shift at a Mobil gas station in St. Charles on Feb. 9, 1989.

Her frozen body was found 13 days later on a St. Louis County farm.