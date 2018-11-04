Supreme Court Reverses Priest's Sex Abuse Conviction

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court reverses the conviction of a priest found guilty of sexually abusing a child. The court says the statute of limitations on the crime had run out. The Reverend Thomas Graham was convicted in August 2005 and sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a boy on church property in the late 1970s. Graham has denied the allegations. His attorneys appealed, saying there was a three-year statute of limitations, which would have run out long ago. But prosecutors said the law allows prosecution any time for crimes punishable by death or life in prison. The question was whether it was meant to apply only to crimes whose most severe punishment is death, or also to those whose maximum is a life sentence.