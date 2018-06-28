Supreme Court Upholds Ban in Missouri Lawsuit

in News Source:

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court ordered that its decision last week to uphold the ban on a disputed abortion procedure must be applied to a long-delayed lawsuit in Missouri. Today's two-sentence order threw out a 2005 ruling from a federal appeals court that struck down a Missouri ban on certain late-term abortions. Lower courts found it lacked an exception for the health of pregnant women. In a 5-4 decision last week, the high court said the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act that Congress passed and President Bush signed in 2003 does not violate a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. It was the first time the court banned a specific abortion procedure. The 1999 Missouri law sought to ban the procedure but it was put on hold by a federal judge one day after the Legislature enacted it by overriding a gubernatorial veto. A spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon did not immediately return a call seeking comment.