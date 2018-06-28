Supreme Court upholds nationwide health care law subsidies

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has upheld the nationwide tax subsidies under President Barack Obama's health care overhaul, in a ruling that preserves health insurance for millions of Americans.

The justices said in a 6-3 ruling Thursday the subsidies 8.7 million people currently receive to make insurance affordable do not depend on where they live, under the 2010 health care law.

The outcome is the second major victory for Obama in politically charged Supreme Court tests of his most significant domestic program.

Chief Justice John Roberts again voted with his liberal colleagues in support of the law. Roberts was also the key vote to uphold the law in 2012.

Justice Anthony Kennedy also voted with his more liberal colleagues.