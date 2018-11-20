Surface Fire Doused at Troubled Bridgeton Landfill

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The owners of a troubled St. Louis County landfill say a surface fire that broke out Sunday was quickly extinguished.

The fire at the Bridgeton Landfill near St. Louis-Lambert International Airport was not related to the smoldering underground fire first detected in 2010. Landfill neighbors say the strong odor from that decomposing waste keeps them from going outside.

KWMU-FM reports that landfill owner Republic Services says the surface fire started near a drainage ditch and was likely caused by a breach which allowed oxygen to seep underneath the landfill's liner. Steam at the site will remain visible as the hot gases mix with cold air.

Some environmentalists worry the smoldering fire could eventually reach radioactive material stored at the neighboring West Lake Landfill. A company-sponsored review disputes that assessment.