Surgically-Separated Twins Improving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Their doctors say five-month-old twins who were surgically separated last week are "right on course" and "showing continued healing." The Mayo Clinic says, even though they're still in intensive care, the girls' condition has been upgraded from critical to serious. Abbigail and Isabelle Carlsen were born in November with a shared diaphragm, pancreas and liver. Surgeons at the Minnesota health care facility took nearly 12 hours to separate them.