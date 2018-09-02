Surplus of Cats Inspires Reduced Adoption Fee

COLUMBIA- The Central Missouri Humane Society is starting the new year with a reduced cat adoption fee in hopes of finding homes for an unusually high number of cats in the shelter.

"We saw a need due to a higher volume of intakes, so we're trying to put our best efforts forward to try to re-home these animals," shelter relations coordinator Colin LaVaute said.

The shelter has 135 cats in the shelter and in foster homes combined, a high number for January. Spring and summer are usually the biggest intake months for the humane society. The shelter also took in 530 more cats in the last 12 months than it did in 2012.

The adoption fee for all of January is $20.14. The fee covers the cost of spaying and neutering, a microchip and vaccinations. Fees are usually $100 for kittens and $50 for cats older than 6 months, but they can vary.

LaVaute said this is the longest the shelter has offered adoption rates this low. He said in many cases the shelter is putting more money into the cats than the lowered fee will cover.

"While we may take a financial hit on this, our mission of alleviating the suffering of Mid-Missouri's adoptable animals comes first," LaVaute said. "So we're doing everything we can to re-home these little guys."

Lavaute said the shelter's high intake numbers are a result of pet overpopulation, and it offers low-cost spaying and neutering services to prevent this in the future. For more information on services at the Central Missouri Humane Society, visit its website.