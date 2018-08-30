Surveillance photos released in Kilgore's robbery

COLUMBIA - Police released surveillance photos on Wednesday related to a recent attempted robbery at Kilgore's Pharmacy on Chapel Hill Road.

The attempted robbery happened on February 13 at around 11:40 a.m. when a man with a handgun walked into the pharmacy and tried to steal narcotics. He failed, and drove away. No one was hurt and no property was damaged.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, is still on the run. Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect using the photos they released.

If you have information about the suspect or crime, call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS or the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652.