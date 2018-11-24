Surveillance Video Shows Burglar at Troy Buchanan High School

TROY (AP) - Police in the eastern Missouri town of Troy are searching for a man caught on surveillance video ransacking the town's high school before making off with a safe.

The crime happened Monday night at Troy Buchanan High School. The man is shown on surveillance video forcing open a door into the boiler room, then using a hammer and screwdriver taken from a shop class to make his way into school offices. He opened a key box and was also able to get into several classrooms.

The man pushed a safe from the main office to the basement loading dock, where his minivan was parked. The school district says the safe contained about $600.