SURVEY: Majority of Jefferson City parents want daily temperature checks for fall classes
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced an update to families on Thursday about fall classes. The district's goal is to release its re-entry plan on July 15, according to an email to parents.
3,534 parents representing 4,915 filled out the school's survey. The results will be used to inform the districts decisions on re-entry.
"As we have since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we are continually monitoring this changing situation to put in place what we believe is the best re-entry plan for our students, families, and staff," the email said.
A full detailed report of the survey results can be found on the JC Schools COVID-19 Updates webpage.
Summary of the back to school survey results from families:
-81 percent said they would be likely or very likely to send their students to in-seat school this fall if daily temperature checks are required for students, teachers, and staff.
-77 percent of respondents said they would be likely or very likely to send their students to in-seat school this fall if schools increased sanitation. However, there is concern whether increased sanitation is plausible based on the number of custodians in buildings and the frequent movement of students.
-77 percent said they would be likely or very likely to send their students to in-seat school if schools practiced social distancing.
-53 percent said they would be likely or very likely to send their students to in-seat school if JC schools were to develop a hybrid education model where students attend in-person school two days per week and virtual education the other three days. There are mixed feelings about hybrid education. Some families love the idea, other families dislike it, and some families think it is a good option because it might keep students in school longer in case of another outbreak.
-26 percent said they would be likely or very likely to enroll their students in 100% Virtual Learning over in-seat instruction, if given the option. Some families would like this option as they have students or family members with illnesses or underlying conditions.
"We also understand that every family’s circumstances are different, and so our work includes looking for ways to provide alternative options that meet a wide variety of family needs," the email said.
At this time, the district has no plans to alter the August 24 start date of the 2020-2021 school year.
"We remain in touch with the local health department and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for their guidance as well as consulting available state and federal public health guidelines."
More News
Grid
List
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
BONNE TERRE, MO. (AP) — An eastern Missouri county has seen a big increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA—Columbia City Council will vote Monday on a new mask ordinance that would require face coverings in all public places.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Two state representatives accused former House Speaker Tim Jones of being involved in cyberbullying Friday afternoon, but... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County prosecutor charged David Dodds, 58, from Corydon, Iowa with five felony counts of sexual... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Parents across mid-Missouri are taking it upon themselves to host proms for students after COVID-19 cancelled many official... More >>
in
FULTON - A Fulton man is in custody for attempted statutory rape and sodomy, according to a Missouri State Highway... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — A shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, left a suspect dead and a police... More >>
in
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The white St. Louis couple who became internationally famous for standing guard with guns outside their... More >>
in
AP—The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources necessary to confront the worst health... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Fourth of July festivities are set to begin Friday in Jefferson City, but under a new normal.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced an update to families on Thursday about fall classes. The district's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - While higher education saw its state funding slashed Tuesday for the new fiscal year... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An arcade bar in Columbia is shutting down for two weeks after a customer tested positive for coronavirus,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City police investigators worked with authorities from Jacksonville, Florida to solve a 1999 cold case. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Division of Employment Security is handling a record number... More >>
in
TIPTON – Governor Mike Parson signed two bills on Thursday to expand internet broadband in rural Missouri. HB 1768... More >>
in