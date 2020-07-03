SURVEY: Majority of Jefferson City parents want daily temperature checks for fall classes

Summary of the back to school survey results from families:

-81 percent said they would be likely or very likely to send their students to in-seat school this fall if daily temperature checks are required for students, teachers, and staff.

-77 percent of respondents said they would be likely or very likely to send their students to in-seat school this fall if schools increased sanitation. However, there is concern whether increased sanitation is plausible based on the number of custodians in buildings and the frequent movement of students.

-77 percent said they would be likely or very likely to send their students to in-seat school if schools practiced social distancing.

-53 percent said they would be likely or very likely to send their students to in-seat school if JC schools were to develop a hybrid education model where students attend in-person school two days per week and virtual education the other three days. There are mixed feelings about hybrid education. Some families love the idea, other families dislike it, and some families think it is a good option because it might keep students in school longer in case of another outbreak.

-26 percent said they would be likely or very likely to enroll their students in 100% Virtual Learning over in-seat instruction, if given the option. Some families would like this option as they have students or family members with illnesses or underlying conditions.