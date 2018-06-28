Survey Says Columbia Business Construction Not Booming

Some of Missouri's neighboring states also ranked low, and the survey shows the Midwest is one of the nation's worst places to start a business.

But, more construction in mid-Missouri means more doors opening for business.

Steve Dillard bought Tiger Spirit in 1999. He's a fan of mid-Missouri business, and says his store is successful because of loyal Columbia customers.

"College towns are more unique," he said. "I think that the people that live in Columbia are more receptive to different kinds of businesses. I think that they take pride here in Columbia in shopping locally."

A University of Missouri economics professor says the state may rank low in business growth because of its large rural population.

"Those rates tend to be highest in urban areas," explained Peter Klein. "So a state like Missouri, large parts of which are rural, tends not to fare as well as states that have urban areas more evenly distributed throughout the state."

--Edited by Jia Zhou



This is the first year the Kauffman Foundation studied individual states, but the report also found a national decline in the rate of start-up businesses.