Survey shows women are more successful entrepreneurs than men

COLUMBIA - Women may now create more revenue with their businesses than men.

A CNN Money article says women, who are worth at least $2 million, are more successful at growing their businesses. Those women reported an average of $9.1 million in yearly sales. Men in the same income category reported annual sales of $8.4 million.

Columbia entrepreneur Kat Cunningham has had her business, Moresource, for 20 years. She said women are equipped to run a business.

"When you consider the mom and the maternal side of it, they run households for years. It makes sense that they can easily run a business," Cunningham said.

Cunningham and others were at Job Point's 5th Annual Local Celebrity Apprentice competition on Wednesday. Cunningham has been an active participant in the event. Her son was the last year's winner, and she was the judge in a previous year.

Also on Wednesday, the Columbia Chamber of Commerce held a round table discussion with Emerging Professionals in Columbia, or EPIC.

Columbia Chamber of Commerce President Matt McCormick said programs like EPIC have created more ways to help start new businesses.

"We try to put that diversity within everything we do, so we see a nice mix of women-owned businesses, women entrepreneurs along with men and young people," McCormick said.

Cunningham said it's powerful that women are breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling.

Job Point holds their 5th Annual Local Celebrity Apprentice in Déjà Vu Comedy Club in Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014. The event is a talent competition for local business community members. (KOMU/Lihuan Yu)





Kat Cunningham claps during the Job Point's Annual Local Celebrity Apprentice in Déjà Vu Comedy Club in Columbia, Missouri, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014. Cunningham started her own business, Moresource Inc., in 1994. (KOMU/Lihuan Yu)





Moresource Inc., located on 401 Vandiver Drive in Columbia, Missouri, closes at the end of the day on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014. Kat Cunningham started the company in 1994 to offer service on businesses' payroll, human resources, benefits, and insurance. (KOMU/Lihuan Yu)