Survival Store Manager Says Sales are Brisk

WEBSTER GROVES (AP) - The economy is taking a toll on many stores, but sales are brisk at a St. Louis-area chain that specializes in survival food and gear.

Manager Steve Dorsey at Uncle Sam's Safari Outfitters in Webster Groves stated that some customers are stocking up on survival items as worries grow about where society is heading, with economies struggling and political uprisings becoming more frequent.

Dorsey says his stores ordered 50 cases of ready-to-eat meals in the past three months. They normally sell 20 to 30 cases in an entire year.

Some customers are filling backpacks with survival gear so that if something happens they can flee quickly. Some stock up on freeze-dried meals for the home, while others stash the food supplies at a remote location.