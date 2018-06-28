Survivor Fair After Weekend Crash Kills 4 S&T Students

BRUMLEY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri University of Science and Technology student is recovering from a weekend crash that killed four other graduate students from India.



A spokeswoman at University Hospital in Columbia said Thursday that 22-year-old Murali Bottu has been upgraded to fair condition.



Sunday's crash happened on Missouri 42 near the mid-Missouri town of Brumley in Miller County. Authorities said the car Bottu was driving crossed the center line, became sideways in the highway and was hit by an oncoming pickup truck.



Four passengers in his car were dead at the scene. The victims were 24-year-old Srupen Reddy Velumula ; 22-year-old Sri Harsha Chitturi ; 21-year-old Srikanth Ravi ; and 23-year-old Dheeraj Gudlawar.



Bottu and Velumula graduated from the Rolla school Friday night with master's degrees.