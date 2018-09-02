Survivor Remembers 9/11

"It still feels pretty emotional. It's still the same. I mean, we'll never get back those people that we lost," said MU student Zara Scribner.

Scribner lived in New York City when the Twin Towers were attacked. She found herself in the middle of the 9/11 turmoil. She's now a student at MU, but still remembers that day like it was yesterday.

"It was pretty crazy. It felt like maybe there was a bomb going off," Scribner said. "Everybody was running around, trying to get ahold of people. Phone towers were down so you couldn't get ahold of parents that were in the city or parents that were even locally around."