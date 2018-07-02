Survivors Celebrate Life After Cancer

COLUMBIA - Nearly 100 people gathered at MU Women's and Children's Hospital Tuesday to recognize cancer survivors. 70 of those people were cancer survivors themselves.

Kim Becking, author of the book "Nordie's at Noon: The Personal Stories of Four Women 'Too Young' for Breast Cancer.", and a breast cancer survivor herself, shared her story of inspiration.

Organizer Kristen Fritschie said the celebration gathered the cancer survivors together to share their personal stories of inspiration.

"We want to get those individuals back together, that's why we like to do this every year," Fritschie said. "To let them know a diagnosis of cancer is not necessarily a bad thing. You can celebrate the fact that you have beaten cancer. There's hope and inspiration."

Fritschie said one of the attendees used to have four different types of cancer. "She has come to every single event that we have had since we started it six years ago," Fritschie said.

There are about 12 million cancer survivors around the world. Hundreds of communities celebrate National Cancer Survivors' Day. It is officially on the first Sunday of June, but Columbia's celebration is on a weekday this year. Fritschie said they were celebrating at lunches on weekends before, but it was too hot for cancer suvivors, so they decided to do a dinner on a weekday instead.