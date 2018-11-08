Susan G. Komen Reverses Decision to Cut Funding to Planned Parenthood

DALLAS - Only three days after the Susan G. Komen Foundation announced it was cutting funding to Planned Parenthood, the organization said it will reverse that decision.

The Komen organization announced Tuesday, it would cut funding to Planned Parenthood that provided grants for breast cancer screening. The foundation said cut was due to a government investigation of Planned Parenthood.

Susan G. Komen Board of Directors, Founder, and CEO Nancy G. Brinker released a statement Friday morning apologizing for the organization's recent decision.