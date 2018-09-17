Suspect accused of exposing himself in Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the MU Police Department arrested a man suspected of exposing himself at Ellis library.
Officers arrested Daniel N. Hughes, 28, around 9:10 p.m. for sexual misconduct.
On September 14, the University of Missouri Police department received the initial report of sexual misconduct in Ellis Library at 3:30 p.m.
On the second floor of the library, Hughes reportedly approached a victim, pulled down his pants and masturbated in front of them, according to a previous press release.
The victim told him to stop and prepared to leave, but the suspect walked away.
Hughes is being held on bond for $500.
