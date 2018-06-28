Suspect accused of shooting deputy serving warrant at motel

The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — A St. Louis man who authorities allege shot a southwestern Missouri sheriff's deputy serving a warrant at a motel is charged with felony assault.

Joplin police say Newton County prosecutors charged 43-year-old E. F. Fitchpatrick with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser says deputy Nolan Murray was wounded in the upper body Wednesday by a gunshot from a second-story room's window at an Econo Lodge. Murray remained hospitalized Thursday.

Investigators say the suspect then barricaded himself in a motel room for about three hours before surrendering.

Fitchpatrick sustained what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his face. He also was hospitalized Thursday, under police guard.

Online court records don't show if Fitchpatrick has an attorney.