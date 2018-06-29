Suspect Admits Killing NW Mo. Contractor

SAVANNAH, Mo. - A convicted burglar has pleaded guilty to killing a northwest Missouri contractor as they argued about money.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 42-year-old Vance Gossett confessed in court Monday to killing Kenneth D. Wilson Jr. on April 4 at the victim's rural Andrew County home.

Prosecutors dropped a charge of first-degree murder in exchange for Gossett's guilty plea to second-degree murder and robbery.

Wilson owned a general contracting business in St. Joseph, where Gossett lived. Gossett told the court he hit Wilson twice in the head with a crowbar, then set his body on fire. He also admitted taking Wilson's cellphone and ATM card.

The Andrew County prosecutor recommended Gossett receive two life sentences, but Circuit Judge Weldon Judah said he would not be bound by any plea agreement.