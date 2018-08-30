Suspect apprehended in attempted burglary

CAMDEN COUNTY — A male suspect attempted to gain entrance to a residence on Hackberry Trace in Montreal Saturday, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said.

A female occupant was sleeping and woke up when her dogs began to bark, according to a news release. Deputies received the call around 9:15 a.m.

The occupant found a familiar male subject looking through the window at the rear of the house. The occupant ran to a neighbor's house to get help while the suspect, a 25-year-old white male from Macks Creek, ran into a heavily wooded area, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies apprehended the suspect at 10:07 a.m. in a creek bed between Hackberry Trace and the 2500 block of State Road A, according to the release.

The Linn Creek Police Department provided assistance. The suspect is awaiting formal charges.