Suspect arrested after Boone County chase
BOONE COUNTY - A short car chase involving a driver and Boone County deputies ended just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The suspect was arrested after deputies used spikes to blow out car tires. The chase ended in a field off Highway 63 near Route VV and the Rocky Fork Creek bridge north of Columbia.
Authorities said the suspect was coming from the Jefferson City area but eventually crossed into Boone County. There was no word Thursday evening on why the suspect tried fleeing authorities.
No charges had been filed Thursday evening.
[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include where the chase ended.]
More News
Grid
List
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 57-year-old southwestern Missouri man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a $2.4 million wire fraud... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent out an MU Alert just before 6 p.m. Sunday to warn people about... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- From model trains to decorated window panes, there was fun for all ages at the Boone County History and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – After a life-threatening accident 17 years ago, a Columbia man is proving you never have to give up... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri assistant football coach was arrested Saturday on a warrant from Miller County after failing... More >>
in
FULTON - Two people were arrested on various drug charges Sunday morning. According to a release, Police stopped a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Symphony will play holiday music Sunday for the Symphony of Toys concert. Students in the Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People gathered at Hickman High School on Saturday to celebrate holidays from several cultures. KOPN Community Radio... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia College had a special moment during the graduation ceremony Saturday to honor a student who died in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Diocese confirmed Saturday three people were added to its list of clergy accused of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police made an arrest in connection to Saturday afternoon's shooting in the 3800 block of Aspen Heights... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Capitol has recently completed an effort to restore and conserve the building's... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Anyone walking around Boonville might be able to play a game of "I spy" now that painted rocks... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke , who's facing federal investigations into his travel, political... More >>
in
ASHLAND - The Southern Boone Area YMCA will build a new 15,714 square-foot facility in the next two years, if... More >>
in
ALTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man who is suspected of fleeing to Missouri after officers shot... More >>
in
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A former county official from southeast Missouri already in prison on a conviction of exploiting the... More >>
in