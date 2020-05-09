Suspect arrested after fleeing on foot in Mexico

MEXICO - Police arrested a man Wednesday morning after they said he tried to run away from an officer.

During a traffic stop, the officer learned one of the individuals in the vehicle, Austin R. Cash, had an active warrant out for his arrest. The officer said when Cash exited the car, he ran from the scene.

Officers chased after the suspect on foot for about three blocks before arresting him and taking him into custody. Cash was taken to the Audrain County Jail for his active warrant in addition to resisting arrest/detention.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.