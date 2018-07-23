Suspect arrested after multi-county chase in SE Missouri

PERRYVILLE (AP) — A suspect is in custody after a chase through several southeast Missouri counties with a pregnant woman inside the car.

KFVS-TV that a Ste. Genevieve County deputy stopped a car Monday night, alleging he saw the driver drinking alcohol. When the officer asked the driver for his license, the driver sped away.

A chase went into Perry and Cape Girardeau counties, then back to Perry County. Police set up stop sticks near the Perryville exit on Interstate 55. Even with three tires destroyed, the driver kept going before losing control in a business parking lot on Highway 51. He ran but officers caught him.

The suspect was wanted for a parole violation. Police say a gun was found near the car.

The pregnant woman was unhurt.