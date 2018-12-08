Suspect arrested after shots-fired call at car dealership

COLUMBIA - A suspect was arrested Friday night after Columbia police received a shots-fired call at the Joe Machens car dealership on Vandiver Drive.

Police said they responded to the dealership at about 7:34 p.m. Officers arrested David Lee Glaser at the 1700 block of Providence Road. Officers found Glaser with a gun and a small bag of methamphetamine.

Police said he was a passenger in a car that dropped him off at the dealership. Glaser allegedly fired one shot at the car as it was leaving.

CPD said they do not believe any other suspects were involved.

Investigation is still on-going and KOMU 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

[Editor's Note: The story was updated to include the latest information.]