Suspect arrested after stabbing, standoff in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A standoff that began after a stabbing has ended with the suspect in custody.

The Kansas City Star reported that police were called to the scene around 7 p.m. and found a victim outside an apartment.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Negotiators attempted to talk to the suspect for hours. Police say a tactical team tried to enter the residence but backed away when the suspect became combative.

The suspect came out of the apartment and was taken into custody shortly before midnight. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for a small cut.